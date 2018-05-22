Carlos Dunlap Absent for Start of Bengals OTAs, Also Missed Voluntary Workouts

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was not present for the start of organized team activities Tuesday, which cost him $300,000 in workout bonuses.

Jim Owczarski of the Enquirer reported the news and noted Dunlap also missed all offseason workouts. The two-time Pro Bowler is hoping to land a long-term contract extension.

Dunlap, 29, is in the final year of his contract and will make $7 million in 2018.

The Bengals are still in the voluntary portion of their workouts, so they cannot punish Dunlap for his absence. That said, Owczarski reported that head coach Marvin Lewis expected Dunlap at OTAs, so his absence is a bit of a surprise.

Mandatory minicamp starts June 12, at which point the Bengals can begin fining Dunlap should they choose.

Dunlap has recorded 64.5 sacks in eight seasons with the Bengals. He put up 46 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2017 as one of the lone bright spots in a difficult Cincinnati season.

Dunlap's $7 million base salary ties him for 13th among defensive ends, per Spotrac.