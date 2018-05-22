Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Missing Jets OTAs Due to Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Terrelle Pryor Sr. #11 of the Washington Redskins looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 26-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor has not reported to the New York Jets' voluntary organized team activities due to an ankle injury, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News

As Mehta noted, Pryor "dealt with ankle issues and had surgery last November in Washington."

Pryor, 28, had a breakout season in 2016, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. That earned him a one-year, $6 million contract with Washington last year, though he failed to live up to expectations, accumulating just 20 receptions for 240 yards and a score in nine contests.

He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason.

In New York, Pryor will be battling for playing time. Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson (pending his legal issues) and Jermaine Kearse are all expected to see a large portion of the offensive snaps. ArDarius Stewart and Devin Smith, among others, are also fighting for a consistent role.

The Jets weren't shy about bringing in wide receivers this offseason, so the competition at the position will be intense. Missing OTAs won't help Pryor's cause, though a strong training camp should still see him make the team.

