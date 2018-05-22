WWE Rumors: John Cena, Nikki Bella 'Basically Back Together' After Public Split

WWE Rumors: John Cena, Nikki Bella 'Basically Back Together' After Public SplitMay 22, 2018
A little over a month after calling off their engagement and breaking up, John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly on the verge of rekindling their relationship.
According to Jodi Guglielmi of People, a source close to the situation said Cena and Bella are "basically back to together."
The source added: "This was never really about ending their relationship—it was about calling off a wedding because something didn't feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was OK with not having a kid; he was pretending he absolutely couldn't and wouldn't budge on that point."
Cena appeared on the Today show last week and said he both wanted to marry Bella and have children with her:
Kathie Lee and Hoda @klgandhoda
"I have never regretted one single moment that I have been with Nicole. It has been a constant learning experience." @JohnCena talks further about his breakup with Nikki Bella. https://t.co/4Cy6QNvehk
Nikki appeared on the Today show one day later and said she had "hope" for a future with Cena:
Kathie Lee and Hoda @klgandhoda
"I do have hope for our future … but right now, I want to work on me." Nikki Bella talks about her relationship with John Cena cc: @BellaTwins https://t.co/p7xzYnKSa6
Cena proposed to Bella last year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, despite previously being steadfast in his assertion that he never wanted to get married again.
Their wedding was scheduled for May 5 before it was called off.
The new season of the E! reality show Total Bellas, which debuted Sunday, will feature the events that led to the breakup.
