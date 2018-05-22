Teddy Bridgewater Not Limited 'At All,' Did 11-on-11 Drills at Jets OTAs

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly looked impressive during 11-on-11 drills at OTAs on Tuesday.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Bridgewater was rolling out in the drills and "has not been limited at all."

Mehta added that he was told Bridgewater is "further along than most people thought."

After missing all of 2016 due to a torn ACL and dislocated knee, Bridgewater returned during the second half of last season to serve in a backup capacity for the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings signing Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback in 2018 and beyond, Bridgewater joined the Jets in free agency this offseason.

Bridgewater attempted only two passes last season, but he is part of an open competition for the Jets' starting job.

The 25-year-old was originally taken by the Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville.

During his second season, Bridgewater led the Vikings to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He was also named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Bridgewater is part of a crowded quarterback room in New York that includes holdovers Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg, as well as rookie Sam Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.