Teddy Bridgewater Not Limited 'At All,' Did 11-on-11 Drills at Jets OTAs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly looked impressive during 11-on-11 drills at OTAs on Tuesday.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Bridgewater was rolling out in the drills and "has not been limited at all."

Mehta added that he was told Bridgewater is "further along than most people thought."

After missing all of 2016 due to a torn ACL and dislocated knee, Bridgewater returned during the second half of last season to serve in a backup capacity for the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings signing Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback in 2018 and beyond, Bridgewater joined the Jets in free agency this offseason.

Bridgewater attempted only two passes last season, but he is part of an open competition for the Jets' starting job.

The 25-year-old was originally taken by the Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville.

During his second season, Bridgewater led the Vikings to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He was also named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Bridgewater is part of a crowded quarterback room in New York that includes holdovers Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg, as well as rookie Sam Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Related

    Favre Reveals Battle with Painkillers, Alcohol

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre Reveals Battle with Painkillers, Alcohol

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Can Make the Jump from Backup to Starter in 2018?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Can Make the Jump from Backup to Starter in 2018?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Dream Drives Shepherd from Factory Job to Jets

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    NFL Dream Drives Shepherd from Factory Job to Jets

    Rich Cimini
    via ESPN.com

    Belichick on Brady: 'Not Going to Talk About People Who Aren’t Here'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Belichick on Brady: 'Not Going to Talk About People Who Aren’t Here'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report