Brett Favre Says He Went to Rehab 3 Times, Once Took 14 Vicodin

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said he went to rehab three times, twice for prescription pills and once for alcohol, and once took 14 Vicodin.

On Monday, Peter King of The MMQB shared comments from Favre about his addictions, which he said ended after his third rehab trip in 1998.

"I was the MVP on a pain-pill buzz," he said. "The crazy thing was, I'm not a night owl. Without pills I'd fall asleep at 9:30. But with pills, I could get so much done, I just figured, 'This is awesome.' Little did I know [fiancee and now wife] Deanna would be finding some of my pills and when she did, she'd flush them down the toilet."

In 2016, Favre explained on In Depth with Graham Bensinger (via CBSSports.com's Will Brinson) how he was able to obtain more pills after going through an entire prescription in a couple of days.

"A month's prescription is 30 pills or whatever, depending what they prescribe to you, and I was going through that in two days," he said. "So I was having to hustle. I'd ask this guy for pills and that guy for pills. After a while I was going back around pretty quickly. I was the last one to know, it's one of those things. No one knows what's going on."

He went on to call his recovery a "constant battle."

Along with discussing his misuse of substances, Favre has also frequently spoken about the head injuries he likely suffered during his two-decade NFL career.

"If a 'ding' is a concussion, I've had hundreds, probably thousands throughout my career," he told NBC's Megyn Kelly last month, per Mike Ryan of Sunday Night Football.

Favre was named NFL MVP three times, earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and led the Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI title at the end of the 1996 season.