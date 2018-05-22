IPL 2018: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages and More After Qualifier 1

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, in the first qualifier for the 2018 Indian Premier League final.

The Super Kings are in the final after Faf du Plessis helped them complete a chase of 140 by putting up a stellar 67 not out. His tally included four sixes and five fours.

Hyderabad lost, but skipper Kane Williamson batted himself back to the top of the orange cap standings, despite managing just 24 runs. His efforts were boosted by brilliant bowling efforts from Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan, as both took multiple wickets to enter the top four in the race for the purple cap.

Predictably, things didn't go as smoothly for Chennai's main men. In particular, Ambati Rayudu was sent packing for a golden duck after failing to add to his runs score in the orange cap top five.

Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni also had an evening to forget when he misjudged a delivery from Khan and was dismissed for just nine off 18.

Here are the orange cap and purple cap standings, per the league's official website:

Orange Cap (Most runs)

1. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 685

2. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils: 684

3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 659

4. Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings: 586

5. Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals: 548

Purple Cap (Most wickets)

1. Andrew Tye, Kings XI Punjab: 24

2. Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 20

3. Siddarth Kaul, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 19

4. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 18

5. Trent Boult, Delhi Daredevils: 18

Bowling Averages

1. Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders: 11.00

2. Lungi Ngidi, Chennai Super Kings: 13.00

3. Yusuf Pathan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 14.00

4. Sandeep Lamichhane, Delhi Daredevils: 16.40

5. Murugan Ashwin, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 17.66

The early blow for Hyderabad came when leading run-scorer Williamson found himself leaving the crease after just 15 deliveries. Although he hit a quartet of fours, the Sunrisers' skipper was out when he was caught by Dhoni.

He was out, but Williamson's 24 runs were good enough to put him back in the box seat for the orange cap, just one ahead of Delhi Daredevils ace Rishabh Pant.

Fortunately, Hyderabad's innings finished in solid fashion when Carlos Brathwaite slogged his way to 43 off 28 deliveries. His efforts came after Yusuf Pathan had added another 24 to the tally.

It meant Chennai had a chase of 140 when they took over at the wicket.

Things didn't start well for the Super Kings when Suresh Raina was bowled by Kaul. The latter didn't stop there and soon bowled Rayudu for a golden duck.

Kaul's delivery was described by the division's official Twitter account:

Leaving with no runs to his credit was a far cry from Rayudu's last meeting with Hyderabad, per Deepu Narayanan of Cricbuzz:

Things got worse for the Super Kings when skipper Dhoni was dismissed after being bowled by Khan. Dhoni's wicket falling felt like a decisive moment, but Du Plessis created some hope by smashing a six off Brathwaite.

Another six helped Du Plessis find his groove as Chennai began closing in on the total they needed. He stayed in after review following another tricky delivery from Khan.

He didn't get the decision on this occasion, but Khan did manage to take a wicket from Dwayne Bravo. ESPNcricinfo detailed how effectively he'd bowled:

Yet for all his effectiveness, Khan and the Sunrisers couldn't stop Du Plessis. The South African sent one ball for a third six, then hit four to bring up 56.

Du Plessis finished things with another six to put the Super Kings in the final. Cricbuzz showed how the 33-year-old has saved his best until late on:

Sunrisers will now await the outcome of Wednesday's eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Hyderabad will meet the winner in qualifier 2 on Friday, as the Super Kings await their final opponent.