Testing the Panic Meter on MLB's Most Shocking 2018 Busts

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The sun is setting on the small sample-size-territory of the 2018 Major League Baseball season. That should worry players who have yet to find a groove at the plate or on the mound.

The degree of worry, however, varies on a case-by-case basis.

Our goal is to assess the "Panic Meter" of the 10 most shocking busts (five pitchers and five hitters) of 2018. These are players who came into the year with high expectations based on their track records and/or contracts but have failed to live up to them.

Have they been unlucky? Are they turning things around? Or are they just plain screwed?

Let's find out.

Note: Stats are accurate through play on Tuesday, May 22.