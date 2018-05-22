IPL Results 2018: Scores, Schedule After Hyderabad vs. Chennai Qualifier 1

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Chennai Super Kings booked their place in Sunday's IPL 2018 final after a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sunrisers had looked on target for victory but a brilliant innings from Faf Du Plessis saw him hit 26 runs off his last seven balls to snatch the win.

Sunrisers will now play the winner of Wednesday's eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to decide who will face Chennai in the final.

Here's a look at the remaining fixtures, followed by a recap of Tuesday's action.

Eliminator

Wednesday, 23 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals

Qualifier 2

Friday, 25 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs. TBC

Final

Sunday, 27 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Chennai Super Kings vs. TBC

Chennai Super Kings (140/8) beat Sunrisers Hyderbad (139/7) by 2 wickets

Chennai won the toss and chose to bowl and got off to the perfect start as Deepak Charar bowled Shikhar Dhawan with the first ball of the match.

Sky Sports Cricket showed the action:

The wickets continued to tumble and Manish Pandey's departure left Sunrisers in trouble at 69 for five after just 12 overs.

However, a great innings by Carlos Braithwaite gave them a chance, as he managed an unbeaten 43 off 28 balls to leave Chennai to chase down 140.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the first over to take Shane Watson out for a duck. Siddarth Kaul then clean bowled Suresh Raina and Ambati Rajudu in successive balls to leave Sunrisers at 24 for three.

The Indian Premier League's Twitter account seemed pretty impressed:

MS Dhoni managed just nine before being bowled by Rashid Khan, and at the halfway stage Chennai were 50 for four.

Khan struck again to dismiss Bravo but Du Plessis managed to keep his head while his team-mates were falling away.

He brought up his half-century with a six and then secured the win with another six. Broken Cricket showed how impressive he was when it was needed:

Chennai are into their seventh final but must wait to discover who they will face. Sunrisers are back in action on Friday as they play the winners of Wednesday's eliminator.