IPL Results 2018: Scores, Schedule After Hyderabad vs. Chennai Qualifier 1

IPL Results 2018: Scores, Schedule After Hyderabad vs. Chennai Qualifier 1May 22, 2018
Chennai Super Kings booked their place in Sunday's IPL 2018 final after a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Sunrisers had looked on target for victory but a brilliant innings from Faf Du Plessis saw him hit 26 runs off his last seven balls to snatch the win.
Sunrisers will now play the winner of Wednesday's eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to decide who will face Chennai in the final.
Here's a look at the remaining fixtures, followed by a recap of Tuesday's action.
Eliminator
Wednesday, 23 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals
Qualifier 2
Friday, 25 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs. TBC
Final
Sunday, 27 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Chennai Super Kings vs. TBC
Chennai Super Kings (140/8) beat Sunrisers Hyderbad (139/7) by 2 wickets
Chennai won the toss and chose to bowl and got off to the perfect start as Deepak Charar bowled Shikhar Dhawan with the first ball of the match.
Sky Sports Cricket showed the action:
Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket
WICKET! Brilliant start for #WhistlePodu as Deepak Charar bowls Shikhar Dhawan, via an inside edge, with the first ball of the match! Watch #SRHvCSK live on Sky Sports Cricket. Updates/Scorecard here: https://t.co/RDEHnbizN4 https://t.co/6RBRpYTUxT
The wickets continued to tumble and Manish Pandey's departure left Sunrisers in trouble at 69 for five after just 12 overs.
However, a great innings by Carlos Braithwaite gave them a chance, as he managed an unbeaten 43 off 28 balls to leave Chennai to chase down 140.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the first over to take Shane Watson out for a duck. Siddarth Kaul then clean bowled Suresh Raina and Ambati Rajudu in successive balls to leave Sunrisers at 24 for three.
The Indian Premier League's Twitter account seemed pretty impressed:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
That is a sensational delivery from @sidkaul22! Swinging yorker and Rayudu has gone first ball. DO NOT GO ANYWHERE! #Qualifier1 #SRHvCSK https://t.co/lGc8NqnOa0
MS Dhoni managed just nine before being bowled by Rashid Khan, and at the halfway stage Chennai were 50 for four.
Khan struck again to dismiss Bravo but Du Plessis managed to keep his head while his team-mates were falling away.
He brought up his half-century with a six and then secured the win with another six. Broken Cricket showed how impressive he was when it was needed:
Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket
Faf Du Plessis: 41 Runs in first 35 balls 26 Runs in last 7 balls What a innings!
Chennai are into their seventh final but must wait to discover who they will face. Sunrisers are back in action on Friday as they play the winners of Wednesday's eliminator.
Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final