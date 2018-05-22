Norv Turner: Cam Newton Might Be NFL's 'Hardest' Player to Defend Against

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said the team believes quarterback Cam Newton can become even more dangerous during the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com provided comments from Turner, who praised the three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player.

"To me, Cam is one of the three or four—if not the hardest—guys to defend in the league," he said. "Coaches spend extra time when they play against Cam Newton because he can beat you in so many different ways. Our intention is to expand on those things that he can do well and things he may not have been exposed to yet."

Newton is one of the league's unique playmakers. Not only does he feature terrific arm talent, but he's able to make a rushing impact with either speed or power.

The 29-year-old Atlanta native has always had room to improve from the pocket, though. His 85.3 career passer rating only ranks 18th among active quarterbacks.

Turner explained one focus will be getting Newton, who's completed 58.5 percent of his 3,420 career attempts, in the “mid- to high-60s in the completion percentage," per ESPN.

"We're working hard in terms of scheming and getting the ball out quick," he said. "We want a good mix of dropback, play-action."

It's no mistake Newton's best season as a passer (99.4 rating in 2015) resulted in the Panthers advancing all the way to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos.

If Turner, whose coaching career spans four decades, including time as a head coach with the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers, can get the Panthers' QB back to that level, the team should once again emerge as a top threat in the NFC.