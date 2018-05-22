Lou Lamoriello Hired as Islanders' President of Hockey Operations

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks to the media after the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The New York Islanders hired Lou Lamoriello as their president of hockey operations Tuesday.

The team announced that Lamoriello will have "full authority over all hockey matters."

The Toronto Maple Leafs chose not to bring back Lamoriello as general manager in April after the Boston Bruins bounced them from the first round of the playoffs.

                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Canadiens Re-Sign Antti Niemi

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Canadiens Re-Sign Antti Niemi

    Pro Hockey Rumors
    via Pro Hockey Rumors

    How Lou Lamoriello can save Islanders from years of excuses

    New York Islanders logo
    New York Islanders

    How Lou Lamoriello can save Islanders from years of excuses

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Caps Force Game 7 After Shutout Win

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Caps Force Game 7 After Shutout Win

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Marian Hossa a Surefire Hall of Famer?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Is Marian Hossa a Surefire Hall of Famer?

    FanSided
    via FanSided