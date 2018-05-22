Lou Lamoriello Hired as Islanders' President of Hockey Operations

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The New York Islanders hired Lou Lamoriello as their president of hockey operations Tuesday.

The team announced that Lamoriello will have "full authority over all hockey matters."

The Toronto Maple Leafs chose not to bring back Lamoriello as general manager in April after the Boston Bruins bounced them from the first round of the playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.