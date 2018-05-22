Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies (26-22) hope to stay in first place in the National League West on Tuesday when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-27). The Rockies pulled off an upset in the series opener on Monday, defeating the Dodgers 2-1 to move a half-game ahead of the sliding Arizona Diamondbacks, who are riding a five-game losing streak.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -150 favorites (wager $150 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.4-3.6, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Rockies can pay on the MLB lines

Colorado scored the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning Monday thanks to an error by Los Angeles second baseman Chase Utley after both starting pitchers allowed only two hits and one run in seven innings of work.

The Rockies will now send righty Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.27 ERA) to the mound off a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants last time out on Thursday. Bettis gave up three runs and five hits to the Giants in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts as Colorado eventually won 5-3 in 12 innings. He is an impressive 4-1 away from home this season with a 1.83 ERA.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Prior to Monday's loss, the Dodgers performed well during a successful six-game road trip at 4-2, winning four in a row, including three straight versus the Washington Nationals. They had dropped six consecutive games before that, including four at home to the Cincinnati Reds.

Regardless of their latest setback, they have still surrendered two runs or less in four of their last five and should be able to get back on track here. During their six-game losing streak, they allowed an average of five runs per game.

Smart betting pick

The Rockies are going with one of their best pitchers in this spot while their opponent is not. That alone gives the visitors a bit of an edge, especially considering they have also won six of the past eight meetings overall, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Los Angeles has struggled to score when losing in this series recently, totaling only one run in each of the past three setbacks. Take Colorado to win again.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in 17 of Colorado's last 24 games.

Colorado is 9-3 in its last 12 games on the road.

Los Angeles is 5-10 in its last 15 games.

