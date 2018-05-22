Martin Truex Jr. Talks Visit to Donald Trump at White House, Athlete Boycotts

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Reigning NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. spoke favorably regarding his visit to the White House on Monday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Truex called his visit "amazing."

Truex also praised President Donald Trump, saying: "The president was an unbelievable host. He showed us everything that he didn't have to show, so it was really cool."

When asked about athletes from other sports boycotting White House visits, Truex made it clear that he would never partake: "I mean, I think it's a huge honor. Huge honor for me and my [Furniture Row Racing] team, and for them to invite us was amazing, so I would never pass it up."

Several individual athletes have decided against joining their teams for championship celebrations at the White House since Trump took office.

LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long, Alan Branch, Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty were among the New England Patriots players who boycotted the team's White House visit last year after winning the Super Bowl.

The Golden State Warriors decided as a team that they wouldn't go to the White House last year, which resulted in Trump rescinding his invite.

With regard to the potential differences between NASCAR and other sports when it comes to their views on visiting the White House, Truex called NASCAR "very patriotic."