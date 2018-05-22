Former MLB Outfielder Eric Byrnes Sets Speed Golf World Record

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 22, 2018

  1. Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights

  2. 500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime

  3. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  4. #HotelRelayChallenge Back!

  5. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  6. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  7. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  8. The Freestyler Who Became a Cirque Du Soleil Star

  9. Gronk Turns 29 Today! How's He Gonna Celebrate?

  10. Happy Mother's Day to the 🐐 of Social Media

  11. Paralyzed Football Player Walks Bride Down the Aisle

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. Wheelchair Lacrosse Is the Hottest Growing Sport

  14. Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit Ever

  15. It's the 'Perfect' Wave 🏄🏄🏄

  16. New League Lets Football Fans Make the Calls

  17. Drake Stuntin' with His Autographed Jersey Collection

  18. Wushu Fighting Is the New Kung Fu

  19. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  20. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

Right Arrow Icon

Former MLB outfielder Eric Byrnes just set a record in speed golfing. How did Byrnes complete 245 holes of golf in 12 hours? Watch above to see how the retired ballplayer broke a world-record and raised money for charity.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The MVPs of Offseason Workouts

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The MVPs of Offseason Workouts

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 30 NBA Prospects Post-Combine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Top 30 NBA Prospects Post-Combine

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Binge-Watching the Pats' Never-Ending Drama 🍿

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Binge-Watching the Pats' Never-Ending Drama 🍿

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    The Dangers of Rocking Ice on the Diamond 💎

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Dangers of Rocking Ice on the Diamond 💎

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report