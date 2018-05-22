Report: NFL, Players Coalition Finalize $90M Social Justice Partnership

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The National Football League and the Players Coalition reportedly reached an agreement Monday night on a $90 million social justice partnership.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reported the sides finalized details seven months after the groundwork for a deal was announced.

In November, an ESPN.com report noted the NFL's "multifaceted offer earmarks at least $89 million over a seven-year period for both national and local projects." The focus will be "causes considered important to African-American communities."

The league hopes the seven-year commitment will "create an environment in which players will no longer want to protest," per ESPN.com.

A deal between the sides came shortly after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated he wanted players to stand during the national anthem.

"[I want to] get beyond what we call protest to progress, get to the point where we can make that positive change, because people come to our stadiums to be entertained, have fun, not be protested to," he said in early November.

It's unclear why there was a seven-month delay to get the final deal in place.

Meanwhile, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the protest movement in August 2016, is in the midst of a collusion case against the league. He's arguing his stance has led teams not to sign him since becoming a free agent last March.

Kaepernick completed a $1 million donation pledge in January.