Manchester United Reportedly 'Ready to Enter' Race for Sergej-Milinkovic Savic

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Manchester United are said to be "ready to enter" the fray for his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), PSG have reached the "minimum threshold put in place by [Lazio president] Claudio Lotito to sit down and start negotiating" for Milinkovic-Savic with their "cash only" bid of €100 million (£88 million).

United are "observing from a distance," but the Italian outlet added the Red Devils are "ready to enter into play, too" and "the feeling is that the auction for the Serbian giant is just beginning."

Lazio missed out on UEFA Champions League football to Inter Milan on the final day of the Serie A season, and as such they may have to "sacrifice" the midfielder provided they receive a "monstrous" offer for his services.

Football writer Adam Digby believes he would be worth every penny, even if it's an enormous fee:

The 23-year-old enjoyed a great season, racking up 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions from central midfield.

As his numbers suggest, he excels in contributing toward Lazio's attacking endeavours and that is the strongest part of his game, but there's little he cannot do.

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti discussed his strengths, while commentator Adam Summerton is also an admirer of his work:

Milinkovic-Savic performs a similar role that Paul Pogba was brought back to Old Trafford to perform, though the Frenchman has often struggled to produce his best form on a consistent basis in a United shirt.

The Serb seems as though he would be a sensational capture for the Red Devils, who are sorely in need of a spark of inspiration in the middle, but if United make a serious attempt to sign him it could raise questions about Pogba's future, unless manager Jose Mourinho believes they can successfully operate in the same side.