Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 4 Odds, NBA Betting Pick

The second-seeded Golden State Warriors will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Western Conference Finals in Game 4 on Tuesday when they host the top-seeded Houston Rockets as large home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The first two wins for the Warriors have been decided by an average of 27 points following a 126-85 rout in Game 3 on Sunday behind Stephen Curry's 35 points.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as 8.5-point favorites; the total is at 224, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer:109.3-105.7, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

Houston had a dominant 127-105 victory in Game 2 at home and found a way to upset Golden State 122-121 at Oracle Arena in the regular-season opener, so there is a chance the road team can keep this one close and at least cover.

The Rockets have not dropped consecutive games since January 6, and this looks like it will be the biggest line in favor of an opponent since the season opener too. The Warriors closed as 9.5-point home favorites in that game, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Houston closed as a 7.5-point road underdog in Game 3 at Golden State, the biggest number since then, and the team has rebounded from losses with a win 10 straight times.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

The Warriors are clearly the better team right now, especially with Curry turning in his best performance since he scored 44 points in a 134-127 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on February 22. They had six players score in double figures overall in Game 3, including all five starters.

The only real question mark for Golden State is the health of swingman Andre Iguodala, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they have enough depth to overcome that potential loss, as they would miss his defense more than his offense, which is much easier to replace on this squad.

Smart betting pick

Just like the Toronto Raptors against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top-seeded team is at a mental disadvantage more than anything else in this series.

The Rockets do not seem to believe they can knock off the NBA champions, and it certainly looks that way on the court.

That lack of confidence only feeds into what Golden State wants to do, so look for another blowout win for the home team here.

NBA betting trends

Houston is 3-5-1 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

Golden State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games at home.

The total has gone under in five of Golden State's last six games.

