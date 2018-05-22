Dolphins Rumors: Ryan Tannehill to Participate in OTAs After 2017 Knee Surgery

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Nine months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is taking a big step back on his road to recovery.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tannehill is expected to participate in organized team activities and "do everything."

