Dolphins Rumors: Ryan Tannehill to Participate in OTAs After 2017 Knee Surgery

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes the ball during an NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Nine months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is taking a big step back on his road to recovery. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tannehill is expected to participate in organized team activities and "do everything."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

