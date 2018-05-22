Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE SmackDown May 22

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown offers a chance at redemption.

Both Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy lost earlier chances to make it into the Money in the Bank ladder match. They will now fight each other with a shot to negate those earlier failures.

Bryan's attack on Big Cass apparently left the heel unable to compete.

That led to SmackDown officials canceling Cass vs. Samoa Joe and allowing Bryan and Hardy a second chance. Their battle in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a play-in game of sorts. A victory gets either the bearded underdog or the United States champion into a Money in the Bank qualifier next week.

The rest of Tuesday's episode will be Money in the Bank-heavy, too.

The New Day has a decision on its hands regarding the June 17 pay-per-view. Shinsuke Nakamura has a choice to make regarding his next WWE Championship match. And four Superstars will meet in the ring with a Money in the Bank ladder match spot on the line.

Read on for a look at the latest show with info pulled from news updates and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com before it airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon won't be hitting anyone with Coast to Coast anytime soon. WWE.com reported McMahon "underwent a successful hernia surgery last Friday."

That's not a major procedure but one would expect McMahon to take it easy in the next week or so.

Randy Orton will have to miss far more action, however. WWE.com noted "Orton has undergone successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee." Dave Meltzer wrote in Figure Four Online: "He is at this point scheduled to return in two months."

Big Cass' knee issues, on the other hand, may not be genuine. Meltzer described Big Cass' injury as "storyline" and noted the big man and referee have teamed up to "sell" it of late.

That could mean Big Cass gets involved in Bryan's match against Hardy or perhaps Bryan vs. Joe next week.

SmackDown Streaks

Nakamura hasn't lost since WrestleMania 34, per CageMatch.net.

He defeated AJ Styles in non-title action last Tuesday. Before that, he fought the WWE champ ended to a no-contest and a double count-out. Nakamura has been able to maintain momentum as a result.

The Bar can't say the same thing.

Cesaro and Sheamus have not looked great from a win-loss perspective of late. The former tag team champs have fallen short in four consecutive matches including their SmackDown debut as a duo last week, per CageMatch.net.

It will be interesting to see where The Bar ends up on the food chain in SmackDown's strong tag team division.

Moving Toward Money in the Bank

The New Day is headed to Miz TV to make a big announcement.

The trio beat The Bar last week to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Only one member can take it, though. The New Day will have to decide who gets the nod, a decision The Miz is sure to scrutinize to mess with the team's head.

As for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, two more entrants will represent the blue brand by the night's end. A pair of qualifying bouts are on tap: Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Lana vs. Billie Kay.

Credit: WWE.com

Both Deville and Kay will have the advantage of potential outside interference. Mandy Rose is likely to lend Deville a hand and Peyton Royce is sure to assist her friend Kay.

Bryan and Hardy, who both lost their earlier qualifying matches, will each get a second chance on Tuesday. Thanks to Big Cass' injury, they will face each other in a high-stakes contest.

The winner will face Samoa Joe next week to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

SmackDown also promises to reveal what kind of match we'll see Nakamura and Styles battle in come June 17. The King of Strong Style earned the right to choose the stipulation of their upcoming title bout after last week's victory.

Last Man Standing makes sense considering that their last championship collision ended with both men unable to get to their feet. An Iron Man match would be interesting, as well, giving the wrestlers ample opportunity to impress at the PPV.

Nakamura's decision, the women's division's clashes and The New Day's news will make sure SmackDown's latest episode is newsworthy if nothing else.