Edinson Cavani Wants PSG Stay Amid Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has spoken of his desire to remain at the club amid rumours he is wanted by Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato, the Uruguayan has been linked with the illustrious trio but is hoping to see out the contract extension he signed in April last year, which will keep him at the club until 2020.

He told Marca (h/t Calciomercato):

"I extended my deal with the hope of remaining here. I have a good feeling with the city of Paris, its people and the club.

"We can improve, change. I think that we need to work on the basis of a good organisation, and a group of human beings.

"There are things that I would personally love to improve for the good of the club and the team, but we'll see about that at the start of next season."

Cavani has stepped out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shadow at the Parc des Princes since he left in 2016, and the 31-year-old plundered an incredible 40 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances this season.

He's also PSG's all-time record scorer with 170 goals, having surpassed Ibrahimovic's tally of 156, and outstripped the Swede's 113 goals in Ligue 1:

Given his scoring record, it's of little surprise he has no shortage of suitors, and he could have been forgiven for wanting to move on after Neymar became the No. 1 superstar at the club upon his arrival last summer.

Their relationship has been tense at times since he joined, per football writer Tom Williams:

However, he has continued to pick up plenty of silverware—PSG completed the domestic treble this season—and unlike in the days of Ibrahimovic, in which he was often forced out wide to accommodate the Swede, he is able to play in his natural centre-forward position.

Cavani would be a tremendous addition to Chelsea or Atletico, but it seems he's eager to stay put in the French capital under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The clubs could target him again further down the line if he continues to have issues with Neymar, but he'll be 32 next season, which could make a big-money move more unlikely.