Giants' Eli Apple Says 'Of Course' He Was 'Embarrassed' by 2017 Season

Eli Apple had a rough 2017 season, but the New York Giants cornerback is ready to move on and put it behind him.

At organized team activities on Monday, Apple let it be known that he was not proud of his actions last year.

"Was I embarrassed? Of course," Apple said, per NFL.com's Herbie Teope. "Nobody wants to go out the way I went out. It was all over the place. So, of course."

Apple told reporters that he will learn from mistakes, per Elite Sports NY's Jason Leach:

"Because obviously there was stuff that happened," Apple said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I want to continue to work on myself, communicate better, not let certain stuff get to me. Continue to strive and get better every day."

Last year was tough for the 22-year-old both on and off the field.

The 2016 No. 10 overall pick struggled on the field and found himself in the coaching staff's doghouse. In one incident, Apple was tweeting from the sideline during a game while inactive. He would later apologize.

He was later suspended for "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team" as the result of being involved in a confrontation with coaches at practice, according to Raanan.

Last December, Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer" on ESPN Radio and said he "needs to grow." Teope noted both players have stated they have moved on from the issues.

Fortunately for Apple, he will get a fresh start in 2018 with new coach Pat Shurmur and new general manager Dave Gettleman. In fact, the cornerback has already had a promising meeting with Gettleman.

"I think it went well," Apple said, per Raanan. "He was just telling me that he wants to put everything behind me. Just talked about clean slate. He said he was excited. I'm excited as well."