NBA Mock Draft 2018: 1st-Round Projections and Predictions for Fringe Prospects

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA offseason has already started for 26 teams, and it will encompass the entire league in the coming weeks.

That means clubs are planning both for any major upcoming moves but also how to extract value from unlikely sources—like the 35th pick, for instance, where the Golden State Warriors once snatched up All-Star forward/center Draymond Green.

For as much as we discuss the strengths, weaknesses and any other interesting things attached to the top prospects, the annual talent grab remains an educated-guessing game. As such, there are always players who outperform their draft position. Green wasn't even the only second-rounder at this year's All-Star Game, as Goran Dragic shared that distinction (and Jimmy Butler, 30th pick in 2011, nearly did as well).

After running through an updated first-round mock, we'll highlight three fringe first-rounders who could prove to be the sleepers of this class.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter, C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

9. New York Knicks: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

18. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter, PF/C, Missouri

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, IMG Academy

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Dzanan Musa, SG/SF, Bosnia & Herzegovina

21. Utah Jazz: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

23. Indiana Pacers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

27. Boston Celtics: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

Fringe First-Rounders with Sleeper Potential

Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While not a lock to stay in this draft, Huerter helped himself as much as anyone at this year's combine—where a different prospect measured the longest wingspan in the event history.

The Maryland sophomore showcased the same shooting stroke that propelled him to 39.4 percent perimeter shooting over the past two seasons. That alone should have helped him win favor with scouts, given the unprecedented level of long-range launching we've seen recently.

What really boosted Huerter's stock, though, were the hints he dropped about being more than a sniping specialist. He kept the ball moving and slipped past overzealous close-outs off the dribble. He also fared better than expected during the physical portion of the event.

"The eye test may show a skinny, below-the-rim forward, but he measured 6'7 ½" and managed to record the third-fastest shuttle at the combine," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "And he got up for a respectable 38-inch max vertical."

Shooting aside, Huerter's stats don't jump off the page (14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists). But he possesses enough role-playing potential to draw consideration from most clubs selecting near the back end of the opening round.

Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Riddle me this—how many clubs couldn't use another three-and-D wing? Don't bother answering; it's a trick question. When teams like the Warriors and Rockets are struggling to find consistent, two-way depth along the wings, then you know every franchise has at least one opening.

That should be music to Evans' ears.

The versatile junior boasts the toughness, savvy and athleticism needed to become a multi-positional defender. He also buried 37.7 percent of his threes over his college career on 4.4 attempts per game.

He wasn't a big-time scorer at Cincinnati and won't suddenly become one as a pro. None of his individual numbers particularly stand out. But when taken together, his stats show someone who can help in most areas and thrive in some of the ones most coveted by contemporary teams.

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Okogie was another of the combine's biggest winners. He not only had a chance to showcase his lethal long-range shooting (career 38.2 percent from three), he also graded out as one of the event's premier athletes.

He had the fastest sprint time, tied for the top max vertical jump and recorded the fifth-fastest shuttle run. Add his outstanding 7'0" wingspan to the mix (he's only 6'4 ½"), and you could be talking about significant potential for a player who isn't a lock to be among the first 30 picks.

"It's possible that Okogie played himself into the first round by posting such stellar numbers in front of NBA executives," Reid Forgrave wrote for CBS Sports. "He also had decent scrimmage games; he scored 12 points in the first scrimmage, displaying good shooting as well as good perimeter defense, then 14 points in the second scrimmage."

If Okogie can translate his physical gifts into defensive success, he might have more upside than the typical three-and-D prospect. Most three-and-D guys don't average 18.2 points per night, as Okogie did this past season as a 19-year-old sophomore.

