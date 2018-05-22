Bob McNair Doesn't Expect 'Surprises' in Vote on Panthers Sale to David Tepper

Mel Evans/Associated Press

As Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper looks for his purchase of the Carolina Panthers to be finalized, it doesn't appear as though anything stands in his way in terms of getting approval from the other owners.

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair revealed to ESPN's David Newton that he expects the voting process to go smoothly.

"Yeah, we know something about him. Obviously, [the Steelers have] been pleased with him. I'm sure he'll get a good hearing by our committee, and everything looks favorable. We've done preliminary things, so I don't think there will be any surprises."

Per Newton, Tepper won the bid to buy the Panthers from Jerry Richardson for $2.275 billion.

Owners are expected to vote on the sale Tuesday at the NFL's spring meetings in Atlanta. Tepper needs 24 votes in his favor for approval, although he already has one in his bank after Richardson accepted his bid.

Richardson, 81, decided to put the team up for sale in December after Sports Illustrated's L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein broke the news of alleged misconduct in the workplace. The report revealed the Panthers owner paid out settlements to at least four employees as the result of "sexually suggestive language and behavior" as well as racism.

Newton also noted that the league is ready to release the details of its investigation into Richardson, but that it wants to do so after the sale goes through as to not affect the franchise's value. ESPN's Seth Wickersham (h/t Newton) reported the results of the investigation are expected to be made public in July after the sale is finalized.

"Our sense was generally the league was pretty motivated to move things forward," a source said, via Newton.

Forbes lists the 60-year-old Tepper's net worth at $11 billion.