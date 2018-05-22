Rampage Jackson Rips 50 Cent: 'He Ain't No Fighter' and 'It's Annoying as F--K'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson may talk a big game, but one MMA star doesn't buy the hype when it comes to the rapper pumping himself up as a fighter.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent called out Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via Facebook, saying he'd beat him in a fight: "Don't get it f--ked up im the baddest jackson around this motherfucker. Now if we can get the money right Rampage got a problem on his hands. #wherethebag at."

Rampage doesn't believe the "In Da Club" rapper actually wants any part of him.

When asked about a potential fight, Rampage—who already responded last week on Instagram—made it clear there isn't any substance to the trash talk.

"50 probably drinking too much of that champagne that he got," Jackson told TMZ Sports. "Who actually think 50 trying to fight?

"I just don't feel like 50 trying to step in no cage with me ... he ain't no fighter," Jackson added. "... It's annoying as f--k."

Of course, 50 Cent has not been afraid to step into the sports world in the past. He infamously threw out arguably the worst ceremonial first pitch in baseball history. Stepping into the Octagon against a 6'1", 206-pound professional fighter who is 37-13 in his career may not be a smart choice, either.