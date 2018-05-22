Neymar Reportedly 'Desperate' for Real Madrid Transfer in Latest Rumours

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is reportedly "desperate" to leave the club for Real Madrid this summer.

According to Sabrina Belalmi of Goal, the Brazilian has made it clear to his current club that he wants to return to La Liga just a year on from his world-record move to the French capital from Barcelona.

It's reported PSG will do what they can to keep hold of their star man amid interest from the European champions.

"PSG are ready to play hardball with their ace, who they desperately want to keep hold of," wrote Belalmi. "Neymar's agent Pini Zahavi met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on May 13 before meeting with Neymar's lawyer a day later, with the player's father in the background eager to push a deal through."

PSG are considering a potential move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if Neymar is to depart the Parc des Princes in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian has been sidelined since February due to injury and is preparing for the FIFA World Cup. He has been named in Tite's 23-man squad, and there is an understanding that any potential deal with Madrid wouldn't be done until after the tournament, according to the report.

However, according to journalist Guillem Balague, Neymar has been considering an exit but has been encouraged by a meeting with the club's new manager Thomas Tuchel:

For PSG supporters it would be a shame to lose Neymar after just one season, as the forward is one of the finest players on the planet.

Ligue 1 represented a step down in class from La Liga for the Brazilian last season, and Neymar tore into defences with regularity during his time on the field.

As noted by Goal, he was a regular scorer and creator of goals in his debut campaign at PSG:

But, as reported by Balague, there has been underpinning speculation about how unhappy Neymar is in Paris, and Madrid have constantly been tipped as possible suitors for the 26-year-old.

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Neymar's former team-mate Lionel Messi admitted recently he would not like to see the forward turning out for Madrid's rivals, per Eurosport UK:

Madrid's attacking setup would potentially benefit from some fresh blood. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have both enjoyed strong ends to the season but each toiled in the early stages of the term. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if manager Zinedine Zidane was seeking to replace them.

No deal will go through without the blessing of PSG, though, and they are one of a few clubs in the world with the financial might to resist any offer from Madrid this summer.