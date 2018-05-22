LeBron James on Breaking Playoff FG Record in Cavaliers Win: 'It's Just Humbling'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but he said it is "humbling" just to be mentioned with some of the game's legends.

James was asked what his reaction was to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most made field goals in playoff history during Monday's 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He said "anytime I'm in the same breath with the greats...it's just humbling," as NBA TV shared:

James needed six made field goals to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's record of 2,356, and he accomplished the feat while scoring 44 points in the win. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant round out the top five on a list filled with some of history's best.

The NBA passed along the shot that put James on top, which happened in the second quarter as Cleveland kept Boston at bay after controlling the opening sequence:

With his spot atop the playoff scoring and field goals records secured, James will turn his attention toward Wednesday's Game 5. The Cleveland Cavaliers will need to win two of the next three against Boston to clinch a spot in their fourth straight NBA Finals.