Tyronn Lue Jokes He's Playing Kyle Korver Too Much After Realizing He's 37

LeBron James stole the show with 44 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics in Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he received important support from Kyle Korver.

Korver scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench, and head coach Tyronn Lue pointed out "very rarely do you see a 36-year-old running full speed against Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier" when discussing a hustle play the sharp-shooter made to give the Cavaliers an extra possession, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland.

When ESPN's Rachel Nichols corrected Lue and pointed out Korver was 37, he responded in amusing fashion:

Micah Adams of ESPN Stats & Info put Korver's age into context:

Korver may be 37, but he is playing like a young contributor in the conference finals and will need to continue doing so if the Cavaliers are going to become the first team to beat the Celtics in Boston in these playoffs during Wednesday's Game 5.