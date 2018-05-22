Full Highlights of LeBron James' 44-Point Explosion in Cavaliers Win vs. Celtics

Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Right Arrow Icon

LeBron James was never going to go down without a fight.

After his Cleveland Cavaliers dropped the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, James led his side to two straight wins at Quicken Loans Arena to tie the series. He spearheaded Monday's 111-102 victory in Game 4 with 44 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, stuffing the stat sheet and overcoming his seven turnovers in the process.

Cleveland jumped out to a 34-18 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, largely because James did what was needed to keep Boston at bay. The Celtics battled within single digits a number of times only to be met with James driving to the rim or finding an open teammate for a clean look.

If James is going to make the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year, he and his Cavaliers will need to figure out a way to win on the road with Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston approaching, but he was once again a dominant force in Monday's victory.