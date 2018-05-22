Tyronn Lue Praises 'Pro's Pro' Kyle Korver After Cavaliers' Game 4 Win

John Raoux/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue praised the effort of swingman Kyle Korver in Cleveland's 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals on Monday.

Lue called Korver a "pro's pro" and spoke highly of how the 37-year-old did his best to go toe-to-toe with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier, both of whom are over a decade younger. Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver shared Lue's comments:

Korver finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes off the bench.

Entering the day, Korver's 6.0 net rating per 100 possessions was second-best on the Cavaliers behind George Hill (9.0), according to NBA.com.

To some extent, it seems less than ideal that the Cavaliers have to lean on Korver as much as they do. But he has more than delivered. The fact that he's one of the few remaining holdovers from last year's squad also adds to his importance this postseason.