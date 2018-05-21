Brad Stevens: Doesn't Get Better Than Best 2 out of 3 to Reach NBA Finals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is looking ahead rather than dwelling on the fact that his team has thrown away a 2-0 series lead in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers tied the series with a 111-102 win in Game 4 on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Stevens told reporters after the game the conference finals are now a best-of-three series, and the adversity his team is facing only adds to the excitement of the playoffs. NBA TV shared his full comments:

The good news for the Celtics is they still have home-court advantage. Boston has yet to lose a game at TD Garden this postseason. The complexion of the Eastern Conference Finals shifts significantly if the Celtics earn a decisive victory in Game 5 on Wednesday, as they did in the first two games of the series.

However, Boston still doesn't have much of an answer for LeBron James, who had 44 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Game 4. Taking two out of three against a James-led team is far easier said than done.

