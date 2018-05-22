NBA Playoff Schedule 2018: Remaining Dates and Breakdown for Conference Finals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NBA fans saw the first competitive conference finals game that ended with a single-digit winning margin Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers leveled the series 2-2 with the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers and Celtics have swapped home haymakers to simplify the series down to a best-of-three matchup. Obviously, the trend favors Boston as the higher seed with two games left at TD Garden. However, one must factor in Game 7 playoff experience as an advantage for Cleveland.

Thus far, the Golden State Warriors have won the only road game in this round. They also gained momentum after a 41-point blowout victory over the No. 1-seeded Houston Rockets.

Did the defending champions demoralize the NBA's best regular-season team or does head coach Mike D'Antoni's group have another counterpunch?

We're guaranteed to see a Game 6 between the Celtics and Cavaliers with the winner of Game 5 in position to close the series Friday. The Rockets will have another contest in Houston Thursday, but they would face elimination if the Warriors remain undefeated at home during the current postseason.

Did recent outcomes alter projections on the winners for each conference finals matchup?

Check out the dates, times and networks below to keep track of the action.

TV Schedule for Remaining Conference Finals Games

Game 4: Houston at Golden State: Tuesday, May 22 9 p.m. on TNT

Game 5: Cleveland at Boston: Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 5: Golden State at Houston: Thursday, May 24 9 p.m. on TNT

Game 6: Boston at Cleveland: Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 6: Houston at Golden State: Saturday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 7: Cleveland at Boston: Sunday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 7: Golden State at Houston: Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

*indicates if necessary, schedule courtesy of NBA.com.

Cleveland Cavaliers Even Series 2-2, Head Back to Boston

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It's all fun and games until the road team wins, but that's yet to happen in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Celtics ended the streak of blowout losses in a nine-point defeat Monday.

Of course, the margin of victory doesn't matter, but the Celtics don't seem overwhelmed despite losing their early series advantage. Secondly, they head back to TD Garden where they're undefeated. Nonetheless, head coach Brad Stevens will probably warn his young group not to take statistical trends for granted through this momentum swing.

In Game 4, the Cavaliers turned the ball over 19 times. Fortunately for Cleveland, Boston only scored 12 points off those miscues. LeBron James helped stave off the Celtics' mini-offensive surges with timely baskets and finished with 44 points, which put him in rare company:

Head coach Tyronn Lue has the winning blueprint. He needs forward Tristan Thompson's energy on the glass and a few players to contribute along with James on the offensive end. Lately, guards George Hill and Kyle Korver have left their marks on the series. Both players matched Game 3 outputs in Monday's contest with 13 and 14 points, respectively.

The Celtics' ability to keep the previous contest tight suggests they'll come out confident in Game 5, and it'll show in their play en route to a victory. The Cavaliers will respond with a win in Cleveland then brace yourself for a special finish from James in Game 7.

Prediction: Cavaliers win in seven games

Golden State Warriors Eye 3-1 Series Lead After 41-Point Victory

Warriors guard Stephen Curry shrugged off a shooting slump and exploded for 35 points in Game 3 against the Rockets. After a 126-85 triumph, the defending champions once again look like the heavy favorite to win an NBA title.

Houston's defense fell apart early in the game, allowing uncontested shots at the basket. D'Antoni said his team "played soft":

Curry's knee seems fine, but Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala is doubtful after banging knees with James Harden in the previous contest:

It's a big deal since the Hamptons Five lineup featuring Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Curry and Iguodala has been successful during the postseason. The 14-year veteran has started 12 out of 13 playoff games this year.

Whether Iguodala suits up or not, Chris Paul has to raise his performance level. He averaged 14.5 points and five assists over the previous two outings. For an ordinary player, it's a decent output, but the nine-time All-Star shouldn't feel satisfaction blending with the regular crowd. Harden's point total has dropped in each following game.

The Rockets stars must perform on an extraordinary level to knock off a lineup with four All-Stars. The Warriors will remain undefeated in the postseason at home, which puts Houston in desperation mode for Game 5. Look for Golden State to close the series at Oracle Arena in Game 6.

Prediction: Warriors win in six games