LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Most FGs Made in NBA Playoff History

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Add another accomplishment to LeBron James' incredible resume.

James needed just six made field goals to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most made postseason field goals in NBA history, and he wasted little time accomplishing the feat. He passed the 2,356 made field goals from the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers great in the first half of Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Michael Jordan is third on the list with 2,188, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant round out the top five.

The NBA shared the field goal that put James atop a list that includes some of the greatest players in league history. Terry Rozier got crossed up on the defensive side and left the Cleveland Cavaliers' leader wide open from mid-range, where he capitalized:

That James has converted more field goals in the playoffs than anyone in NBA history is all the more impressive considering he isn't defined as just a pure scorer. Entering play Monday, he was third on the postseason assists list, first on the postseason steals list, 15th on the postseason blocks list and first on the points list.

Any discussion about the greatest overall players to lace it up in NBA history have to include James, and he added to his legacy Monday.

However, Abdul-Jabbar, like the man who is third on the list, won six NBA titles during his career. James is still three Larry O'Brien Trophies behind Abdul-Jabbar and Jordan, although he is still alive in the race for his fourth as the Cavaliers look to continue playing well at home and build momentum before the Eastern Conference Finals shifts back to Boston.