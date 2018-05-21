Lance Bass Explains How Shaquille O'Neal Helped Launch 'N Sync

Shaquille O'Neal mysteriously replaced Joey Fatone in a list of 'N Sync members on Google, but apparently this isn't as far off as one might think.

According to Lance Bass, the Basketball Hall of Famer actually had somewhat of a role in helping the band get started.

"A lot of people don't know Shaquille had a big hand in starting our career," former member Lance Bass said Monday, per TMZ Sports. "We lived in Orlando and our first place that we recorded was his house. So all of our first demos, our first songs were all from Shaq's house."

Shaq had a recording studio in his mansion when he played for the Orlando Magic, which he often used to record his own rap albums but apparently also lent out to boy bands.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean he sang baritone in the group, as the Google search showed, via Kristina Quinn of NBC Sports Chicago:

Still, he should at least be considered an honorary member of the superstar group.

