Jim Harbaugh to Take Michigan Football Team on South African Trip in 2019

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the field during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding/Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh will continue the trend of bringing the Michigan football team to a new country every year in 2019, as he has planned a trip to South Africa.

The coach explained the plans in a radio interview with WTKA-AM on Monday, via Daniel Murphy of ESPN.

Michigan traveled to Italy last year and France last month with all expenses paid for the players, financed by school donors Bobby Kotick and Don Graham.

"You see study abroad at a high level for college students. Football players, in the past, haven't participated in that," Harbaugh said of the travels earlier this month. "It's [our] way of being able to do that."

Included in the itinerary for the South Africa trip is a visit of Johannesburg and Cape Town as well as a safari.

