Johnny Manziel's Hamilton Tiger-Cats Given 2nd-Best Betting Odds to Win Grey Cup

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel during drills at his alma mater during Texas A&M's football Pro Day in College Station, Texas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the No. 2 betting favorite behind the Calgary Stampeders to win the Grey Cup in the 2018 CFL season.

According to OddsShark, the Tiger-Cats have 11-2 odds of capturing their ninth Grey Cup. The Stampeders, who lost in the 2017 Grey Cup final to the Toronto Argonauts, have 11-5 odds.

Hamilton will be hoping 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel can make a big splash in his first season north of the border. He announced Saturday he formally signed his contract with the Ticats. Manziel hasn't played competitive football since Week 16 of the 2015 NFL regular season.

The Ticats are coming off their second straight losing season and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Jeremiah Masoli returns as the team's starting quarterback, having thrown for 3,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2017.

