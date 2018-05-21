Marco Rubio Says Colin Kaepernick Belongs in the NFL, Supports Right to Kneel

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: NFL player Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage during VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' - Inside Show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio believes Colin Kaepernick is talented enough to be in the NFL

While Rubio said he didn't know if there was any collusion by league owners against Kaepernick after the quarterback protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem, he said "if we're just talking football ... there aren't 63 better quarterbacks in the world," per TMZ Sports.

"I don't agree with what he did, but I support his right to do it," Rubio said of Kaepernick's kneeling.

            

