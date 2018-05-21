Marco Rubio Says Colin Kaepernick Belongs in the NFL, Supports Right to Kneel

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio believes Colin Kaepernick is talented enough to be in the NFL.

While Rubio said he didn't know if there was any collusion by league owners against Kaepernick after the quarterback protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem, he said "if we're just talking football ... there aren't 63 better quarterbacks in the world," per TMZ Sports.

"I don't agree with what he did, but I support his right to do it," Rubio said of Kaepernick's kneeling.

