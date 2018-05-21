Everything's Coming Up Aces for the Vegas Golden Knights

Everything's Coming Up Aces for the Vegas Golden KnightsMay 21, 2018
Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are riding a historic run to the Stanley Cup Final. How impressive is the expansion team's season? Watch above to see how the Golden Knights are setting records in their inaugural season.
