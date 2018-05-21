Everything's Coming Up Aces for the Vegas Golden Knights

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 21, 2018

  1. Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights

  2. 500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime

  3. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  4. #HotelRelayChallenge Back!

  5. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  6. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  7. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  8. The Freestyler Who Became a Cirque Du Soleil Star

  9. Gronk Turns 29 Today! How's He Gonna Celebrate?

  10. Happy Mother's Day to the 🐐 of Social Media

  11. Paralyzed Football Player Walks Bride Down the Aisle

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. Wheelchair Lacrosse Is the Hottest Growing Sport

  14. Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit Ever

  15. It's the 'Perfect' Wave 🏄🏄🏄

  16. New League Lets Football Fans Make the Calls

  17. Drake Stuntin' with His Autographed Jersey Collection

  18. Wushu Fighting Is the New Kung Fu

  19. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  20. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

Right Arrow Icon

The Vegas Golden Knights are riding a historic run to the Stanley Cup Final. How impressive is the expansion team's season? Watch above to see how the Golden Knights are setting records in their inaugural season. 

         

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Lou Lamoriello to Join Islanders Front Office

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Lou Lamoriello to Join Islanders Front Office

    Sportsnet Staff
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Ovechkin Sees Game 6 as Biggest of His Career

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Ovechkin Sees Game 6 as Biggest of His Career

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Everyone Was Wrong About Vegas and There's Receipts

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Everyone Was Wrong About Vegas and There's Receipts

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    What Golden Knights’ Success Tells Us About NHL

    NHL logo
    NHL

    What Golden Knights’ Success Tells Us About NHL

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk