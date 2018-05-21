Rams' Marcus Peters on Aaron Donald's OTA Absence: Pay the Man. I Mean, Sheeeit

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Aaron Donald is a holdout for organized team activities while he waits for a new contract from the Los Angeles Rams, but at least one teammate is on the player's side.

"Hey, man, pay the man," cornerback Marcus Peters said Monday, per Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. "I mean, sheeeit. You win the MVP? Come on now."

Donald actually won the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award, not Most Valuable Player, but he still showed his value to the team. He is seeking a new contract and will miss OTAs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The defensive tackle also missed most of the offseason last year, returning to the team facility just one day before the season opener. He still came through with an excellent season, totaling 11 sacks in 14 games.

Donald earned his third straight selection as a first-team All-Pro as well as his fourth Pro Bowl bid.

Peters spent the past three years with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Rams in March. With two more years under contract, perhaps the two-time Pro Bowler is hoping the Rams establish a trend of paying their top defensive players.

After earning just over $1.8 million in base salary last season, Donald will make $6.9 million as part of his fifth-year team option, per Spotrac. This puts him just 15th among defensive tackles in total cap hit for 2018 despite the fact that he's arguably the best in the league at his position.

While the Rams will have the option of keeping him on the roster past his contract by using the franchise tag, they would likely avoid future holdouts by giving him a long-term contract.