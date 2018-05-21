Alvin Gentry Says Pelicans 'Obviously' Want DeMarcus Cousins to Return to Team

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans had no issue sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers during the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs while big man DeMarcus Cousins was sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon, but the team wants the Kentucky product to return regardless.

"There's not anyone that does not want him back with our franchise," head coach Alvin Gentry said Monday, per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July, and he'll be coming back from a significant injury that kept him off the court since January.

"The bottom line is that obviously we'd like to have him back on our team," Gentry continued. "Anyone that thinks you're better having a guy that averaged (25 points) and 13 (rebounds) not on your team, is really kind of not in tune to what it takes to win in this league. There's just so many factors that enter into it, but there's not one single person, player, coach, or in the basketball (operations) department or ownership that doesn't want him back."

Gentry's comments come after Cousins told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he was open to re-signing with the Pelicans, adding, "I know for a fact my teammates want me back there."

However, he told Spears that he hadn't spoken to the front office in some time and understood the business aspects of the situation.

In April, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported "The Pelicans have broached internally the idea of offering Cousins a two- or three-year deal at less than the max…the Pelicans have the dual leverage of winning without Cousins and a tepid market for him."

After Cousins went down, the Pelicans acquired Nikola Mirotic ahead of the NBA's February trade deadline. Mirotic's shooting ability opened up additional driving lanes for Jrue Holiday and space on the blocks for Anthony Davis, which New Orleans used to exploit Portland's frontcourt.

While the Pelicans dominated the Trail Blazers without Cousins, the Golden State Warriors made quick work of them in the Western Conference Semifinals. The pairing of Cousins and Davis gives New Orleans two stars to build around as it chases the Warriors and Houston Rockets in the West.

Cousins is a four-time All-Star who averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, a career-high 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game this season, and Gentry made it clear the Pelicans would value having that production back in the lineup next season and beyond.