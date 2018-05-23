2018 NBA Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Consider

0 of 5

The stability that comes with a set order in the NBA draft is slightly disappointing.

After months of speculation about lottery odds and what that might mean for the restructuring of so many teams, we now know who picks where in the 2018 draft.

It's a letdown. The unknown is always more exciting than the known.

So, let's shake things up.

If you're one of the teams picking in the top five of this year's draft, you have plenty of problems: bad contracts, underperforming young talent and more roster holes than any one pick could ever fill. As such, none of the high-lottery teams should assume standing pat is the best course of action.

Perhaps there's a scenario out there that could yield more assets down the road. Maybe some team is desperate to move up, and you can hold their feet to the fire on a deal. One of these teams could get even more ambitious and try to secure a second top-tier pick.

Picking at the top of the lottery is great, but these five teams have the opportunity to leverage their good fortune into something better—if they swing the right deal.