500K Retweets Gets Teen the Prom of a Lifetime with New York Mets at Citi Field

The New York Mets helped one fan have the prom of a lifetime at Citi Field. How did Mets superfan Callie Quinn use social media to have the night of her life with her favorite team? Watch above to see the ultimate prom night.

