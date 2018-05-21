500K Retweets Gets Teen the Prom of a Lifetime with New York Mets at Citi Field

May 21, 2018

The New York Mets helped one fan have the prom of a lifetime at Citi Field. How did Mets superfan Callie Quinn use social media to have the night of her life with her favorite team? Watch above to see the ultimate prom night.

    

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

