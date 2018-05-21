Liverpool Transfer News: James Tarkowski Eyed in Latest Centre-Back Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to add another centre-back to his squad in the summer and Burnley's James Tarkowski is a key target.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles is also being eyed as Liverpool look to add further depth to their back line for next season.

The Reds paid £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton back in January and his presence in the middle of the defence has already made a difference.

In the 23 games of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign before the Dutchman joined the club Liverpool conceded 28 goals. They only let in 10 in the final 15 following Van Dijk's arrival.

Their defensive issues are far from solved, though.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool and Klopp have enjoyed a largely brilliant season. They have made it to the UEFA Champions League final—they face Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday—and have played some of the best football in Europe.

However, they finished 25 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

If Liverpool are to compete for silverware on all fronts they need added depth throughout their squad, and especially at the back.

They also arguably need a replacement for Dejan Lovren as one of the first-choice centre-backs.

The Croatian has looked better alongside Van Dijk but is far too prone to making costly errors to be a regular starter in a side with designs on winning the Premier League.

Tarkowski, 25, enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 Premier League campaign and was one of the key reasons for Burnley finishing seventh.

The Clarets conceded 39 goals in the campaign, just one more than Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Englishman boasts the physicality and positioning to be a big asset at Liverpool, while he could likely improve even further under Klopp and alongside Van Dijk.