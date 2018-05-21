Anthony Joshua on Deontay Wilder Fight: 'I'm Gonna F--k Him Up Bad'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua was blunt about what he plans to do in the ring against Deontay Wilder should they reach an agreement on a fight.

"I'm gonna rain down hell on him," Joshua said Sunday during an interview with Welsh radio host Polly James in Cardiff, Wales (via TMZ Sports). "I'm gonna f--k him up bad."

Before Joshua has an opportunity to back up his words, he still needs to finalize a deal with Wilder, and at least one potential hurdle remains.

In the same interview, Joshua explained how he'd want to fight in the United Kingdom in order to be in front of his home fans. He also believes staying in the U.K. would help avoid controversy regarding the outcome.

"And number two, if I go [to the United States], there's a lot of tricks that they play in terms of referees and judges and that's why I want to be at home where I'm secure," Joshua said (h/t CBS Sports' Brian Campbell).

The Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire reported last week Joshua's camp may have strong incentive to give in regarding the location of the bout. According to Pugmire, Wilder's managers, Al Haymon and Shelly Finkel, are prepared to guarantee $50 million for Joshua if he fights in the U.S., and the offer is off the table if the event takes place overseas.

Joshua vs. Wilder has the potential to be a major moneymaker. ESPN.com's Dan Rafael ranked them as the No. 1 and 2 heavyweights, respectively, and neither boxer has tasted defeat as a professional. In addition, fans could count on plenty of excitement in the ring, considering Joshua and Wilder have registered 59 combined knockouts in 61 fights.