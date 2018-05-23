Playing Buyer or Seller with All 30 MLB Teams in Late May

1 of 30

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Predicted status: Buyer

The New York Mets have rebounded from last season's 70-92 finish and are in the thick of the National League playoff picture. They shipped troubled former ace Matt Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds, but they project to be deadline buyers.

Most essentially, New York could seek to boost an offense that ranks 24th in baseball with a .696 OPS.

Unfortunately for the Queens contingent, its farm system isn't stacked. In February, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked it No. 29 in the game.

Young arms such as left-hander David Peterson and righties Justin Dunn and Chris Flexen should draw interest, but dealing them would deplete an already-thin MiLB cache.