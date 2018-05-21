Richie Incognito Released from Retired List by Bills, Looking to Return to NFL

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Offensive guard Richie Incognito is no longer a member of the Buffalo Bills and can sign elsewhere with the 2018 season approaching.

On Monday, the Bills announced they released Incognito from the reserve/retired list after placing him there following the offensive lineman's announcement in April. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Incognito told the Bills he wanted to return, prompting the move.

He told Vic Carucci of BNBlitz.com he was retiring last month, saying, "I'm, done. That's it. It's been a long career. Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame."

This is another turn in Incognito's offseason of headlines after he reworked his deal in March before saying he would retire and then tweeted at the Bills on April 14 asking them to "please release me from my contract."

He will be 35 years old during the 2018 campaign but showed few signs of slowing last year when he made his third straight and fourth overall Pro Bowl. The third-round pick in the 2005 draft has played for the St. Louis Rams, Bills and Miami Dolphins throughout his career.

Incognito discussed health issues being a concern and reason for his apparent retirement after such a long career, but asking the Bills to release him suggests he may still want to play elsewhere.

Any team that signs him will add a veteran presence who has played at a high level in recent years.