Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets 1st MLS Red Card After Slapping Michael Petrasso

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 12: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy reacts during the Major Soccer League match between Dallas FC and LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rarely does things by halves and he received his first Major League Soccer red card on Monday for slapping Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso in the head. 

The LA Galaxy forward was reacting to Petrasso stepping on his foot, but it was a petulant over-reaction given it looked purely accidental on the winger's part.

Per MLS, after consultation with the video referee, the Swede was duly given his marching orders four minutes before half-time at the Saputo Stadium:

Ibrahimovic made a big splash when he arrived in MLS, netting two goals in a 4-3 comeback victory for the Galaxy against Los Angeles FC in his debut.

Since that introduction, though, he has scored just once more in seven appearances and his Monday antics are unlikely to impress his team-mates, coaches and fans. 

Related

    LA Galaxy's Sigi Schmid: "The guys really pulled together" after red card

    Los Angeles Galaxy logo
    Los Angeles Galaxy

    LA Galaxy's Sigi Schmid: "The guys really pulled together" after red card

    MLSsoccer.com
    via MLSsoccer.com

    Montreal Impact 0 LA Galaxy 1: Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent

    Los Angeles Galaxy logo
    Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal Impact 0 LA Galaxy 1: Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Zlatan Red-Carded For Slapping Opponent’s Head

    Los Angeles Galaxy logo
    Los Angeles Galaxy

    Zlatan Red-Carded For Slapping Opponent’s Head

    Dan McQuade
    via Deadspin

    Chelsea Make Lewandowski Main Summer Target

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Make Lewandowski Main Summer Target

    Sam Wallace,
    via The Telegraph