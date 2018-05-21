Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets 1st MLS Red Card After Slapping Michael Petrasso

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rarely does things by halves and he received his first Major League Soccer red card on Monday for slapping Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso in the head.

The LA Galaxy forward was reacting to Petrasso stepping on his foot, but it was a petulant over-reaction given it looked purely accidental on the winger's part.

Per MLS, after consultation with the video referee, the Swede was duly given his marching orders four minutes before half-time at the Saputo Stadium:

Ibrahimovic made a big splash when he arrived in MLS, netting two goals in a 4-3 comeback victory for the Galaxy against Los Angeles FC in his debut.

Since that introduction, though, he has scored just once more in seven appearances and his Monday antics are unlikely to impress his team-mates, coaches and fans.