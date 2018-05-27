NFL Minicamp Roundup: Giant Offensive Changes Are Coming to New York

0 of 8

Adaptability can be a coach's greatest asset.

Pat Shurmur showed how flexible he can be with his offensive system when he tweaked it to maximize quarterback Case Keenum's skill set last season with the Minnesota Vikings. He needs a different approach as head coach of the New York Giants, and he's already taking it.

According to Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, backup quarterback Davis Webb said he has more freedom within the current scheme compared to what he had under Ben McAdoo.

Eli Manning is a different signal-caller than Keenum, and the Giants' offensive staff plans to open up the field.

"Without getting into specifics, we want to use multiple personnel and make the defense defend the whole field and, like a lot of other offenses, get the most out of the guys that you have, put them on the field and find out who can do what and put them in positions to make plays for us," offensive coordinator Mike Shula said, per Giants Wire's John Fennelly.



A big part of the Giants' evolution will come courtesy of second overall pick Saquon Barkley, who already stole the show during early practices, as Shurmur discussed during an interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN:

"We certainly haven't been disappointed at all. ... And in the last two OTAs here, he's been able to show that he's an instinctive runner. He does a good job catching the ball. He's really been pretty aware, and we've done blitz drills where he's been able to pick up his protection. So he's done all the things we need him to do."

Many lineup changes, as well as injuries, occur during minicamps and organized team activities.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys are trying to find out how to use certain players. The Los Angeles Chargers must overcome the loss of tight end Hunter Henry, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. The Oakland Raiders aren't happy with Obi Melifonwu's recovery.

But the Giants may be on the precipice of a quick turnaround, as long as their new coaches and offensive weapons can get the most from the big men up front.