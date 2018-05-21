Warriors' Andre Iguodala Doubtful for Game 4 vs. Rockets with Knee Injury

David J.Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 4 matchup against the Houston Rockets with "knee soreness," according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Per Slater, "Iguodala's left knee contusion worsened overnight. Didn't practice. Unlikely he plays, which likely means a [Kevon] Looney start, more Nick Young possibly, maybe a Quinn Cook appearance."

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN added:

Iguodala, 34, has started 12 of Golden State's 13 games this postseason, as Steve Kerr has turned to the "Hamptons 5" lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

That lineup is plus-8.1 in seven postseason games, per NBA.com, making it the best grouping the Warriors have put out on the floor and the second best lineup to have appeared in at least three postseason games in these playoffs, behind only Oklahoma City's lineup of Alex Abrines, Steven Adams, Paul George, Jerami Grant and Russell Westbrook (plus-8.3 in three games together).

Iguodala has played solidly in a starting role, averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game, and his presence means the Warriors are not only defensively versatile and able to switch on the perimeter, but also able to pressure teams and space the floor with shooters.

While Iguodala isn't an elite perimeter shooter by any means, his 35.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc this postseason means teams can't simply leave him by himself. And against a Houston team that starts only one traditional big man (Clint Capela) and two wings in Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker, alongside the guard duo of Chris Paul and James Harden, having Iguodala's defense on the floor has been beneficial.

Against Houston, Golden State's starting lineup has been plus-1, while Houston's starting five is minus-1.3. Thus far, the "Hamptons 5" holds the edge in the series, however slight, and potentially losing Iguodala for a crucial Game 4 could factor into the outcome.