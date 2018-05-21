Shaquille O'Neal Replaced Joey Fatone in 'N Sync According to Google Search

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Apparently, Shaq can add The Big Baritone to his list of nicknames.

According to a Google search originally conducted by Kristina Quinn of NBC Sports Chicago—and confirmed by Bleacher Report (because you never know what's Photoshopped nowadays)—the Hall of Fame center shows up as the fifth member of 'N Sync, replacing Joey Fatone:

Of course, Shaq is no novice to the music game. He's by far the most successful NBA player-turned-rapper in history, releasing four albums—with the first going platinum and the second gold. Six different Shaq singles have reached the Billboard Hot 100.

And Shaq infamously spit the hottest rap bar in NBA history in 2008 when he told Kobe Bryant, "tell me how my ass tastes."

That lyrical content does not necessarily jibe with the late '90s/early-2000s vibe of 'N Sync, which parlayed its squeaky-clean image into pop superstardom.

To be fair, an 'N Sync reunion might be even more successful with Shaq in place of Fatone, whose most recent credits include being Steve Harvey's announcer on Family Feud.

First comeback single idea: a remake of "I Want You Back" titled "I Want You Shaq" where 'N Sync can show off their pursuit of Shaq to replace Fatone.

Yeah, I'll show myself out.