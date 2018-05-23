5 Keys for Cavs as Eastern Conference Finals Shift Back to Boston

0 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained dominant at home this postseason, evening up their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics at two games apiece.

Now 7-1 at Quicken Loans Arena in these playoffs, the Cavs will travel for Game 5 in Boston, where the Celtics have been even better. Boston (9-0) is the only team to advance past the first round and still not suffer a home defeat.

Cleveland was awful in Games 1 and 2 in Beantown, losing by a combined 58 points. The Cavaliers have to win at least one road game this series to advance to the NBA Finals. The Celtics do not.

If the Cavaliers can win Game 5 on the road to go up 3-2 in the series, it should be the end of Boston's season, given their 1-6 mark outside of Eastern Massachusetts.

Despite their struggles earlier in this series, the Cavs have figured out enough of what works against this young, injury-plagued Celtics team. If head coach Ty Lue and the Cavaliers nail down the following five keys, they'll end Boston's perfect home streak.