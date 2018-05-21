LeBron James Statue in Akron Subject of $1 Million Fundraising Effort

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Aaron Carey, who attended St. Vincent/St. Mary High School six years after LeBron James, is leading a fundraiser to create a statue for the Cleveland Cavaliers star in Akron, Ohio, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

"First of all, thank you," James said Monday when told of the proposed statue. "It would be cool, not only for myself, but for my family and all the people that had anything to do with this journey thus far. I'm appreciative even of the thought."

Carey has met with both artist Omri Amrany to design the statue and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert in regard to the project, and has set up a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising $1 million.

Per McMenamin's report, "Amrany rendered a design of a high-school-age James in his signature headband and No. 23 high school jersey midflight on a hammer dunk with one tweak—he's wearing his first signature Nike shoe, the Air Zoom Generation, which weren't released until James was in the NBA."